September 7, 2024

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

Everyone from the coaches, players, parents, school staff and alumni all look forward to a new football season kicking off. At Lee’s Summit High School everyone had even more reason to look forward to the new season starting thanks to a pre-game tailgate held indoors at the school cafeteria.

Tribune photos/Fred Liggett

On Friday, Aug. 30 before the kickoff of the Liberty at Lee’s Summit Tigers football game the Rachel Stone Memorial Scholarship Tailgate brought many people together to enjoy food and fondly recall a longtime faculty member.

Stone taught health and physical education at Lee’s Summit High School for 26 years before an automotive crash claimed her life in February 2023. Stone, in addition to teaching, coached the Tigerettes and served as an assistant coach of the volleyball team.

The idea for a scholarship came to LSHS PE teacher Jamie Voelker when the list of LSR7 scholarships were being given out at the end of the 2023-24 school year. Voelker says “nice to see a deserving student get money for college in her name.”

Tailgate prep work began in July when Voelker and a few teacher friends began to “hammer it out.” Then it was time to “hit the pavement” throughout the Lee’s Summit community. Voelker’s support for this event continued to grow quickly as the AMPED class held a graphic design contest. Several student groups were happy to help such a worthy cause as the Tigerettes, boys and girls cross country teams helped out, Student Senate, the girls volleyball team and the loud crowd. Fellow members of the LSHS Admin staff came to Voelker and said “whatever you need.”

Voelker was very pleased with the tailgate turnout as it exceeded her expectations. Voelker admits “never thought the cafeteria be 3/4 full, thought half be best.” Making Voelker even happier was seeing the Tigers home opener be a community event. Voelker said the LSR7 had a “tradition” for the season opener back when there was just one high school in the district.

Brooke Stone, Rachel Stone’s daughter, said of the event, “I think it’s great.” To see such a strong turnout Stone says “She made that kind of impact on people.” Stone adds “There were over 1,000 people at the funeral, figured there would be an outpour of people here.”

The well-attended tailgate raised approximately $7,000 for the Rachel Stone Memorial Scholarship. Voelker says of Stone “a tremendous health teacher who cared about all of her students.” For many in attendance at the tailgate whether a fellow faculty member or a former student they would all say the same thing.