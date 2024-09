September 7, 2024

The Raytown Educational Foundation’s annual trivia night has a new month and a new location. This year they will host this event on Saturday, Sep. 14 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Southwood United Church of Christ located at 7904 Raytown Road in Raytown.

Gather a team of six and sign-up for a night of fun, trivia and games all in support of the foundation. This event is for adults 21+ only. Register your team at ref.raytownschools.org.