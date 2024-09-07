September 7, 2024

Fall into fun this September at Longview Chapel Christian Church located at 850 SW Longview Road in Lee’s Summit.

Looking for a fun night of games and time with friends?

The church will be hosting a Fiesta Potluck & Bingo Party on Saturday, September 14. This will be a Mexican Fiesta-themed potluck dinner starting at 5:30 p.m., and bingo will begin at 6:10 p.m.

This event is free, open to the public, and all ages are welcome. If you would like, bring a dish or dessert to share.

RSVP online by visiting longviewchapelcc.org and filling out the form. Or, you may call the church at 816-763-6290.

We all face tough and challenging conversations in multiple areas of our lives, and how we deal with them makes all the difference in how we move into the future with hope and grace.

Join Longview Chapel Christian Church on Tuesday, Sep. 17 from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. to learn how to tackle these challenges.

This session, led by DOC Regional Minister, Rev. Bill Rose-Heim, is created from workshops with the Kansas Leadership Center to help people build personal and social capacity to have tough conversations for positive outcomes.

What can you expect?

• To learn a process to help you recognize and focus on any issue.

• To explore ways to experiment with possible solutions.

• The opportunity to get to know other participants better.

This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is required. Teens and adults are welcome to attend.

The church invites you and your friends/family to join them on Saturday, Sept. 21 for a Ice Cream Social & Talent Show. Doors open at 4:00 p.m., and the entertainment will be starting at 4:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Come and enjoy a tasty treat and some great fellowship.

If you are interested in performing in the talent show, or if you have any questions, contact office@longviewchapelcc.org or call the church at 816-763-6290.

Join Longview Chapel Christian Church Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. for Supper & Study.

They will explore the topic of “Hope” and enjoy a taco bar dinner. Attendees are asked to bring sides and toppings to share. This event is free and open to all.

For questions, contact office@longviewchapelcc.org or call the church at 816-763-6290.