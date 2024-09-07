September 7, 2024

Five Southland CAPS Education Exploration students attended the Educators Rising National Competition in Washington D.C. over the summer. Students who attended nationals in D.C. are pictured in this photo.

From left to right: Erin S., Ali H., Kentasia B., Samantha L., and Devon C. Congrats to Erin and Samantha, who were selected as finalists during the competition. They placed tenth in the Children’s Literature Pre-K Spanish Division competing against students from across the nation. Their book was titled: “Bellamente Nacido.”

Congratulations go out to each of these students on competing at the national level.