September 7, 2024

As the summer winds down, so does the free garden workshop series at the produce market at the Gardens at Unity Village. The final presentation on Saturday, Sept. 14 will be on pollinators and will feature a butterfly puddler demonstration.

The Gardens invites the Master Gardener of Greater Kansas City (MGGKC) to their produce stand several times during the season and they provide research-based information and resources to the public on gardening topics as well as informing the public of the free garden related services through MU Extension. The Master Gardeners provided demos on a variety of topics, including container gardening and creating a shelter and watering station for butterflies.

The Gardens works to educate others about the value of acquiring or growing fresh and locally grown food, and encourage those who want to grow their own thriving and productive garden through working in concert with the natural world. They offer an increasing number of workshops, free of charge or at a nominal cost, that promote stewardship, healthy eating and organic, earth-friendly gardening techniques.

The produce market is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon at 150 NW Colbern Road. Follow the signs around the construction.