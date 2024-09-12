By Fred Liggett

Lee’s Summit at Blue Springs South (Friday Night Lights Tour stop)

The Tigers come into this one ranked number seven in the state after an impressive 2-0 start to the season. Tigers have scored 75 points thus far but the hosts Jags have a bit more at 88. The Jaguars are 1-1 and put 68 points on the board just last week. Expect the scoreboard operator to be busy with this one as 2 top ten ranked teams get together. When it ends the Jags fans will be happy thanks to a victory by a very narrow margin.

Lee’s Summit North at Mill Valley (Game played in Shawnee, KS.)

The visiting Broncos leave Missouri and travel across state lines into Kansas to play this border battle type game. The Broncos enter at 2-0 and looking very good in their home opener last week vs Staley. The host Jaguars are the 2023 defending champions in Kansas & enter at 1-0 thanks to an opening season win over Olathe South last Friday. This game was well scheduled and will be an entertaining one for fans. When it’s all said and done it’s the Broncos showing some Show-Me State superiority in claiming a victory in this hard fought battle.

LS West at Liberty North

The Titans fresh off from their first win on the season heads north looking for another. The host Eagles are 1-1 like the Titans and owners of a loss to rival Liberty. The Titans first round trip of the season didn’t end well and this one won’t either as the Eagles win a close one under the bright lights.

Summit Christian at Clinton

The high flying Eagles are a happy bunch after having scored 71 points a week ago for their first win on the season. This week they head south to face the Cardinals are who are winless. A fun road trip here for the Eagles who score an easy win in this one.

St. Michael’s at Topeka Hayden

The Guardians leave the state this week to tangle with the Hayden Wildcats in the Kansas state capital. St. Michael’s enters at 1-1 on the year while Hayden is just 1-0 after winning their season opener last week. The Guardians will keep things close but in the end it’s the host Wildcats feeling good on this Friday night.

Ray-Pec at Blue Springs

The Wildcats return home after a loss to Lee’s Summit last week and look to rebound against winless Ray-Pec. The Panthers will give the host team some grief but the Wildcats in the end get their wish and return to the victory column.

Raytown at Belton

A good one here where just a silly bounce of the football may give the win to either team. The visiting Blue Jays are winless at 0-2 and Belton is at 1-1 entering the game. Expect a close one and the host Pirates to score a close win at the finish line.

Raytown South at Liberty

The visiting Cardinals are feeling good after beating their rival Raytown last week. The host Blue Jays are feeling good after narrowly beating their rival Liberty North 12-7 last week. When the clock strikes all zeros only one team will feeling good and that’s the host Blue Jays.

Boston College at Mizzou (Saturday at 11:45 a.m.)

A good one here as the schedule makers get lucky giving football fans a treat with this matchup featuring two top 25 ranked teams. The visiting Eagles have impressively started the ’24 season at 2-0 and now come to Columbia to give the Tigers trouble. The number six Tigers will have to sweat it out but in the end will show to be the better team. Tigers take a third straight win to open the season at 3-0.

