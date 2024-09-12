James (Jim) William Nagel was called home to the Lord and entered eternal rest on September 5, 2024, in League City, Texas. Born on October 13, 1942, in Columbia, Missouri, Jim was a man whose life was a testament to the virtues of courage, selflessness, and unwavering faith. He was a beacon of light and a pillar of strength to his beloved family and friends.

Jim is survived by his cherished wife, Judy K. (nee Fish) Nagel with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. He is also survived by daughters Joy Nagel, Jill Nagel (Robert) Kaale, son Jamie (Heather) Nagel, and the grandchildren who lit up his world: Ella Kaale, Ashton Nagel, Connor Nagel, and Logan Nagel; and his brother, Larry Nagel. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Raphael and Helen Berniece (nee Guilford) Nagel and sister Martha D. (nee Nagel) Lester.

Jim’s journey through life was marked by his commitment to his family, his country, and his faith. A proud alumnus of St. Benedict’s College, Jim graduated in 1964 and walked forth with a spirit of determination and honor. His service to the nation was rendered with integrity as he was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard of Missouri in 1972. Jim’s professional path was paved with diligence and expertise as he began his career as an accountant with Gulf Oil in Kansas City, Missouri. His successful career took him around the world, trading fertilizer globally, including a five-year assignment in Singapore. His international business acumen was valued by esteemed companies such as US Agri-Chemicals, Woodward & Dickerson, Con-Agra, Ben-Trei Fertilizer, and Alfred C. Toepfer International, before retiring in the sunny embrace of Tampa, Florida and League City, Texas.

From his days as a formidable baseball player, pitching and guarding first base with fervor in high school and college, to his love for the game of golf, he embraced each moment with zest. His travels took him to corners of the world most only dream of, but he always returned with stories to share and a deeper appreciation for the blessings of home. The ocean called to him as well, and he enjoyed cruising the Caribbean seas with his beloved Judy and their family, creating memories to be cherished for generations.

A Christian man at his core, Jim’s service to the Lord was unwavering. Each morning dawned with his daily devotional, a practice that anchored his day in the Word of God. His passion for sports was a joy shared with many, an avid fan cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Astros with an enthusiasm that was contagious.

Jim’s life was a testament to the power of faith. For in the words of our Lord, “Well done, good and faithful servant.” (Matthew 25:23). And, in the words of the Apostle Paul, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” (2 Timothy 4:7). Along with his faith-filled heart, Jim’s strength, courage, and selfless devotion to those he loved, are the legacies he leaves behind.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Jim’s life at 3:00 p.m. on September 21, 2024 at Malloy & Son in Galveston, Texas.