Andrew Michael Snedden (38) passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2024, in Independence, Missouri.

He is survived by his father and mother, Shawn and Karen Snedden; sister, Lauren Snedden; and his fiancé, Tina Quick.

Andrew (Drew) grew up in Lee’s Summit, MO, and went to Lees Summit High School, followed by The University of Missouri where he graduated with honors in Agricultural Engineering. As a child, Andrew was infectiously happy. He always welcomed others as friends and loved to talk and tell stories. He was known for playing in the woods, much to the dismay of his momma and his clothes.

Drew carried his love of the outdoors into adulthood, finding joy in hunting and fishing. He had a creative mind which led him to cooking, sharing recipes, and throwing some very elaborate holiday parties. Drew worked for the USDA and as a butcher where his love of food and his outgoing nature coincided. Drew also had a passion for farming. He was known for driving around in his big truck, helping strangers out of ditches in the snow, and showing kindness in unique ways.

In his later years, Andrew struggled with his health but still sought community in places like ReDiscover. He empathized with those experiencing similar struggles as himself and he truly hoped the best for them. Andrew’s family finds peace in knowing his passion at ReDiscover has touched many other individuals walking similar paths.

Andrew passed away outside on a lovely, blue-sky, fall morning while sitting on his porch under a tree.

Donations can be made in memory of Andrew to ReDiscover.

A visitation was held on Tuesday, September 17, from 5-7, and a funeral service on Wednesday, September 18th, from 12-1, at Longview Funeral Home in Kansas City, MO.