Nancy Nadine Fuller, 89, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away on September 12, 2024 at The Princeton Senior Living. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 30, 1935 to Kenneth and Nadine Coe. She was a 1953 graduate of Oak Park-River Forest High School in Oak Park, Illinois and a 1957 graduate of Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa. Nancy met her husband, Fred Fuller at Grinnell College. They were married on December 21, 1957 and enjoyed almost 67 years together.

Nancy loved school, especially her years at Grinnell and the two years she and Fred had of traveling in Europe while he was stationed in Baumholder, Germany. Music was her gift from God. Many people will remember the countless solos she sang and the many bell choirs she directed and the musicals she performed in, so much of which happened while a member of the Lee’s Summit United Methodist Church. She was a long-time member of many clubs and activities – the JZ Chapter of PEO for over 50 years, the XXV Study Club, and the Chancel Choir among many others.

How do you begin to talk about Nancy? She devoted her life to her family. She was a loving wife, mom and Nana. The love she gave us are memories we will always treasure. To her many friends she was known for her sweet smile, kindness, thoughtfulness, whit and her beautiful gift of music. Her family will always remember the love she poured out to us, the amazing meals she prepared, her generosity and thoughtfulness and all the many ways she made us feel loved and special. Fred will say he enjoyed all the activities they shared at church, their weekly movie night, their Pepsi and snacks as they sat on the front porch, playing board games, her delicious meals, pies, chocolate sheet cake and her love for life. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles daily for years and she just might have won on Jeopardy. Her sweet whit made people smile, even to the end. We will miss her dearly.

Nancy was preceded in death by her son, Chris Fuller. She is survived by her husband, Fred Fuller, her daughter, Kathy Filler and her five grandchildren – Jenny and Matt Fuller; Bobby, ChristiAna and Nanci Filler, her sister-in-law Mary Muilenburg and her countless nieces, nephews and dear friends, especially Bev Soxman.

We would love to hear about a favorite memory and/or song you remember Nancy singing. You may remember “Lord of the Dance,” “Sweet Little Jesus Boy,” or “Green Pastures” among so many others.

Visitation will be on September 19, 2024 from 10-11:00 a.m. Services are following and will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Lee’s Summit, MO. Burial will be at Mount Moriah Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. The family suggests memorial gifts be made to the bell choir at First Presbyterian Church of Lee’s Summit, 1625 NW O’Brien Rd., Lee’s Summit, MO 64081.