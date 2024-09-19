Terry Lane Barnes of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away on September 13, 2024, surrounded by his adoring family. Born on September 20, 1947, in Kansas City, MO, he was lovingly adopted by his parents, Roscoe (Red) and Ilah Barnes.

A graduate of Ruskin High School, Terry dedicated his life to serving his community as a police officer with the Kansas City Police Department from December 16, 1968, until his retirement from the Grandview Police Department on June 6, 2001. He served with honor, rising to the rank of Sergeant. Throughout his distinguished career, he received numerous commendations, including the prestigious KMBC Silver Award for Valor.

After retirement, Terry and his beloved wife, Cathy (Lucy), moved to Sunrise Beach, MO to enjoy their days on the lake. There they owned and operated a specialty store, featuring a variety of spices, salsas, BBQ sauces, and rubs from all over the country. Returning to the Kansas City area in 2011, they found their forever home in Lee’s Summit, MO. Terry and Cathy enjoyed traveling to new places and experiencing their diverse landscapes and natural beauty. Their most memorable trips include a scenic Alaskan cruise and road trip along the picturesque New England states.

Terry was known affectionately as “The Big Guy,” not just for his stature but for his larger-than-life personality. His smile and ability to make anyone laugh were his superpowers, and he embraced his life’s goal of spreading joy to those around him. A man of honor and integrity, he was a proud member of the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police, the Knights of Columbus, and a devoted parishioner of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. He deeply valued the connections he made through these organizations.

Terry was a devoted family man who cherished spending time with his children—Chris Barnes, Leslie Breer, and Monica Sweat—and his beloved grandchildren: Madison Sweat, Harper Barnard, Layla Barnes, Brady Sweat, Matthew Breer, Jacob Breer, and Charlotte Breer. His favorite hobbies included reading, gardening, and attending his grandkids’ activities, which brought him immense joy.

He leaves behind a legacy of mentorship, service, and compassion that will continue to inspire those who knew him. Terry will be remembered for his love for his family, his dedication to his profession, and community, and the many lives he touched along the way.

Terry is preceded in death by his son, Kevin; parents, Roscoe and Ilah; and his cherished wife of 38 years, Cathy. He is survived by his three children, their spouses, and seven grandchildren.

Services for Terry will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1800 MO-150 Highway, Lee’s Summit, MO, on Monday, September 23, 2024, with Visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements by Longview Funeral Home and Cemetery.