By Fred Liggett

Liberty North at Lee’s Summit (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

Fans will want to arrive early for this one as both teams enter at 2-1 and look to continue an impressive 2024 season so far. The visiting Eagles are 2-1 and come to LS after shutting out LS West last week 31-0. The host Tigers return home after suffering their first loss of the season at Blue Springs South. The Tigers are like a stock that is rising and the latest result will show another Tiger victory.

LS West at Rockhurst

Things don’t get easier for the visiting Titans as they come off from playing top ten ranked Liberty North only to travel to play number one ranked Rockhurst. The Titans goal of pulling off an upset will come short as they fall to a hungry group of Hawklets.

Bentonville, AR at LS North (Pat’s Pick)

Bentonville, AR sends its team to Lee’s Summit North to take on the Broncos this week. Bentonville is 0-2 and coming off of a blowout loss, while the Broncos have opened at 3-0. Looking at these records and quality of completion, it’s hard not to think the Broncos will entertain their fans with another win this week after Bentonville’s long bus ride from Wal-Mart country. The Broncos will take this one.

St. Michael’s at Pembroke Hill

The Guardians didn’t enjoy a trip to Topeka last week so now at 1-2 they look forward to the challenge of staying in Missouri to play a conference opponent. St. Michael looked good on this same field during a Jamboree on Aug. 23rd and will look again on this night as they defeat the Raiders by a small margin.

Father Tolton at Summit Christian Academy

Expect an entertaining show on the southside of Lee’s Summit as these two 2-1 teams get together. The host Eagles are led by QB Michael Ward and in last week’s win over Clinton they showed an impressive ground game. Visiting Father Tolton from mid Missouri arrives in LS having scored 124 points in the past two weeks. When the clock strikes zero the Eagles will come up short to an impressive group of players from Columbia, MO.

Blue Springs at Staley

Will be a fun game to watch as the Wildcats head north to tackle the host Falcons. The 2-1 Wildcats have recorded two shutouts already this season. Their defense won’t do that well this week but the team will record a road win as a happy group of Wildcats return home.

Blue Springs South at Ray-Pec

The Jaguars following an impressive showing last week against Lee’s Summit the Jags a 2-1 head to winless Ray-Pec. The Jags have put 125 points on the board in three games so far this season. Expect the Jaguars to put up a good number on this night as they enjoy taking another win this year.

Raytown South at Winnetonka

The Cardinals are 1-2 after a loss at Liberty last week. The Cards return to the Northland this week to play another game. It won’t take long for them to find out the host Griffons are not similar to Liberty. In fact the Cardinals will enjoy returning home with a second win on the season.

Excelsior Springs at Raytown

The Raytown Blue Jays are feeling good as they come home after recording their first win of the season last week. The Blue Jays at 1-2 host the Tigers who come in also at 1-2. This winning thing is fun and it’s the Blue Jays who get to enjoy it again this week as they record win number two.

