September 21, 2024

Explore 100 booths of unique arts and crafts to enhance your seasonal décor at the Oktoberfest Art & Craft Show. Join in on Friday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pavilion at John Knox Village located at 520 NW Murray Road in Lee’s Summit.

IBD Promotions (the promoter of this show) believes in giving back to the community by choosing a not-for-profit organization to raise awareness and donations at each show. On October 4th and 5th vendors and shoppers will have the opportunity to support the Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault (MOCSA).

MOCSA’s mission is to improve the lives of those impacted by sexual abuse and assault and to prevent sexual violence in our community. Did you know that one in ten children will be sexually abused before age 18. Together, help create a community free from sexual assault and abuse by attending Oktoberfest Art & Craft Show. Admission is free and the donations for MOCSA will be collected and go directly to programs and services for survivors right here in the Kansas City community.

For more information about IBD Promotions and their shows, visit www.ibdpromotions.com.

For more information about MOCSA visit https://mocsa.org/.