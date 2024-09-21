September 21, 2024

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

After scoring back to back wins over AFC rivals Baltimore and Cincinnati the Kansas City Chiefs hit the road for the first time this season. This road trip takes them to an NFC city and the home of the 1-1 Atlanta Falcons. The Chiefs enter at 2-0 after a 26-25 win over Cincinnati and Atlanta is coming in off from a 22-21 win over Philadelphia on Monday Night Football.

The Chiefs return to prime time television this week with an appearance on Sunday Night Football in America. NBC will showcase the game to the entire country with Mike Tirico and Chris Collinsworth on the call. Having survived a pair of key AFC games the Chiefs look to remain undefeated with the first of four games they will play against teams from the NFC South this season. The Chiefs are 3-2 so far in Atlanta in franchise history.

For fans going all the way to Atlanta to attend the game they will be awarded with free food and refillable drinks per the Falcons on Wednesday this week. The Falcons coming off from an upset win in Philly now looks to score another upset at home and score a hit with fans at the same time. The Chiefs were making plenty of news this week as well. The Chiefs news was kept to the field and players you may see or not see play under the bright lights on Sunday night.

The Chiefs announced on Wednesday injured running back Isiah Pacheco was placed on injured reserve. Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula in the teams win last Sunday and created an opening they filled quickly. The Chiefs welcomed back RB Kareem Hunt who was with the team back in 2017 and 2018. Unsure at press time if Hunt will see any action in the game vs Falcons. Hunt is signed and added to the team’s practice squad.

Speaking of the running back position, the Falcons are all set thanks to 22-year-old Bijan Robinson. Fantasy team owners know of Robinson’s talents and the Falcons are relying on veteran QB Kirk Cousins to provide a steady hand to lead the team to success this season.

The Chiefs arrive in Atlanta as the favorite and will take the field hoping to avoid the same fate against the Falcons as Philly just six days earlier. Under Andy Reid as head coach the Chiefs are 29-9 in September. The Chiefs are a veteran team and hard to pull a surprise on so expect the Chiefs to score another September win on this Sunday night in Atlanta. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.