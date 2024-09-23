Barbara Jean Stewart, 78, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away on September 20, 2024.

She was born on March 10, 1946 in Cabool, Missouri the daughter of Alfred and Dorothy (Montgomery) Massey. Barbara grew up in Bolivar, Missouri where her parents raised her and her brother, James Massey. She graduated from Bolivar High School. She continued her education and graduated with a degree in Education. She taught special education in the Lee’s Summit School district for many years. She returned to college and completed her Master’s degree in Special Education from Central Missouri State University.

In 1972, Barbara married Monte Stewart. They were married for 42 years. Monte passed on March 8, 2015.

She was a creative woman and was passionate about painting, she made dolls and taught classes. She honed her painting skills and painted pet portraits. She had a gift and passion for the arts. She was an animal lover and had many dogs through the years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Monte and her brother James. Barbara is survived by her only son, Brandon L. Stewart, grandchildren, Maddox P. and Gunnar G. Stewart and dear friend, Kathy Bryan.

A Visitation for Barbara will be held from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Wednesday, September 25th followed by a 2:00pm Funeral Service. Burial will following in Mount Moriah Cemetery South.

Donations may be made in her memory to Wayside Waifs Animal Shelter, 3901 Martha Truman Road, Kansas City, MO 64137.

Arrangements by Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home.