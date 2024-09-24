Coldwater of Lee’s Summit received $8,000 for its Little Blessings Diaper Distribution Program from the Truman Heartland Community Foundation just in time for National Diaper Need Awareness Week September 23-29. The grant will cover the cost of diapers for about 25 children for a year. The program averages 100 children year-round.

Coldwater started its Little Blessings program in 2021 after years of hearing about the growing need for diapers in the community. Coldwater has worked with the early education programs in the Lee’s Summit School District for many years, distributing food packs to children in need of a little extra food for the weekend. Social workers had shared with Coldwater that an estimated 800 kids served through the district’s early education programs could use diaper assistance.

Children who are referred to the program by the school district or Coldwater’s food pantry receive 50 diapers or 30 training pants each month until they potty-train or age out at 4 years old. The program has already reached more than 190 kids and more than 60 have graduated after potty-training. Volunteers from the Community of Christ Church in Lee’s Summit help prepare the growing number of diapers for distribution each month. The Summit Church also has done large diaper drives for the program over the past few years. In 2023 the Greater Lee’s Summit Healthcare Foundation helped Coldwater organize the expanding program with a grant for storage shelving and bins.

The National Diaper Bank reports that one in two families struggle to provide enough diapers to keep their babies/toddlers clean, dry and healthy. This problem causes one in four parents/caregivers to miss work/school because they don’t have the diapers necessary to drop their child at childcare. The organization says working parents average 5.1 missed workdays in a 30-day time period due to a lack of adequate diapers.

Unfortunately, the problem can become a health issue as well. When parents leave babies in soiled diapers or reuse previously soiled diapers, the risk increases for urinary tract infections, hepatitis, and severe diaper rash. The Diaper Bank notes that mental health issues also can develop when parents must choose between food and diapers. The stress can negatively affect the parent-child bond and sometimes lead to child abuse.

If you would like to help families struggling with diaper needs during the National Diaper Need Awareness Week, please consider organizing a diaper drive, dropping off a pack of diapers (or even leftover open packs) at Coldwater, or make a monetary contribution to Coldwater’s Little Blessings Diaper program. Size 4-7 diapers and size 2T-3T, 3T-4T, or 4T-5T training pants are the most needed. For $150 you can sponsor a child for 6 months.

For more information, call the Coldwater office at 816-786-0758 or email director@coldwater.me.