John Francis Delaney (73) of Kansas City, MO passed away on September 21, 2024 surrounded by his three loving children. John was born May 16, 1951 to an Irish Catholic family. He was the eighth of nine children to Edward & Mary Delaney.

John graduated from De La Salle High School in 1970. After graduation he dedicated his life to serving his community, fulfilling his dream of getting into law enforcement, and becoming a Kansas City, MO Police Officer.

John worked at The Jones Store in loss prevention for over 20 years. During that time, he joined the Kansas City, MO Police Department, where he became a reserve officer. John spent the next 30 years working for the KCPD. After his retirement in 2010, he transitioned to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department until his retirement in 2014. His two favorite jobs included working on the sidelines at the Kansas City Chiefs and as a School Resource Officer at Ruskin High School. John’s career in law enforcement allowed him to have a positive impact on many lives, including students, their families, and the community at large.

John was known for his smile, his infectious laugh, his jokes, and his ability to make friends wherever he went. He loved spending time with his friends and making memories with his children and grandchildren at the Lake of the Ozarks.

John is preceded in death by his parents Edward & Mary (Sommerhauser) Delaney and brothers: Jerry, Bill, and Jim. He is survived by his siblings: Patricia Kirwan, Kay Monroe, Mike Delaney, Joe Delaney, Maureen Etherton, and Danny Steen, children: Angela (Mark) Tepen, Eddie (Jennifer) Delaney, and John (Brittany) Delaney, and six grandchildren who lit up his world: Reese, Colton, Bryson, Tucker, Grant, and Charlotte.

Visitation: Thursday, September 26th, 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 3736 S Lee’s Summit Rd, Independence, MO 64055

Funeral Service: Friday, September 27th 10:00 am – 11:00 am at St. Mark’s Catholic Church

Burial: Mount Olivet, 7601 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64138

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Answering The Call, a nonprofit organization that assists first responders in their time of need.