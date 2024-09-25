Whataburger opens its newest location in Lee’s Summit on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m.

“We are so glad to have this restaurant and thank the community’s patience for waiting while we worked out some last-minute issues,” Operating Partner Nikole Boggus said. “We want our fans in western Missouri and the greater Kansas City market to know we’re dedicated to bringing them Whataburger’s bold, fresh flavors at our newest location at 204 SW MO-150.”

The restaurant opens with a full-service 24-hour drive-thru, dining room and online ordering via the Whataburger App and Whataburger.com for curbside pickup and delivery.

Whataburger will also hold a grand opening celebration in the coming weeks in which Guests will be served by 65 local employees called Family Members, led by Boggus. Event details to come.

The first guest in each drive-thru lane will receive free Whataburger for a year, as will the first guest in line at the dining room. The next 200 guests will get Whataburger goodies.

Whataburger is open 24/7, 364 days a year (closed Christmas Day). Breakfast is served from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.