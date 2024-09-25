Harold Clifford Lee, age 93, passed away peacefully at his home at The Princeton in Lee’s Summit, MO on Monday, September 23, 2024. He was born on November 5, 1930, in Jackson County Missouri to Robert L. and Anna Whitwell Lee. He graduated from Pleasant Hill High School in 1947 and later Central Business College in KCMO. On October 1, 1950, he married Donna Lou Bachman of Lee’s Summit. He and Donna moved to San Diego after he joined the Marine Corps in October 1951 during the Korean War. After his discharge in late 1953, Harold and Donna returned to the Kansas City area. Harold joined Western Auto in May of 1954 retiring after 44 years of service in July 1998. After a couple of years of retirement and boredom, Harold went to work at Wal-Mart where he worked for another 15 years.

Harold is preceded in death by his father, Robert (1943), infant son (1965), stepfather, Fletcher “Doc” Maddux (1974), mother, Anna (1990), wife, Donna (1991), eldest daughter, Vicki Bruce (2011) and son-in-law, Bill Bruce (2024).

Harold is survived by two daughters, Lori Haley and Amy Conkling, both of Lee’s Summit, and five grandchildren, Brad Lee, Christopher Conkling, Justin Bruce, Drew Conkling, Nicole Bruce and her fiancée, Bradley Fisher and one great grandson, Owen Bruce.

Harold was known for his humor, kindness, generosity, compassion and interest in serving others as a volunteer at Operation Breakthrough, Mother’s Refuge and as a reading buddy at Lee’s Summit Elementary. As described by a good friend and former co-worker, Harold was a “true gentleman”. To honor Harold’s legacy of service to others, the family suggests making a donation of time, treasure or talent to your favorite charitable organization. And tell a good Dad Joke once in a while.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 2 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. with funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m. at Langsford Funeral Home. Interment at Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery with full military honors will follow the service.