Reatha Ann Laderoute passed peacefully on September 24, 2024 at the John Knox Village Care Center in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. She was 75 years old. Reatha was born May 23, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Clyde and Datha (Herpel) Laderoute.

After graduating from Central High School in 1967, she moved to Kansas City to attend IBM Data Entry School and was employed by Sears and Roebuck. She also worked for Dodson Insurance and retired from PDA Inc. after many years. Throughout her lifetime, she also lived in San Diego and Walnut Creek, CA.

Reatha was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Kay Roberts and her brother, Roger Laderoute.

Reatha was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, great aunt, great great aunt and friend. She had a loving smile and kind spirit. Spending time with family and friends meant the world to her. All who knew Reatha loved her. She will be missed by so many.

Reatha will be interred in Lee’s Summit Cemetery next to her beloved sister, Kay.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home.