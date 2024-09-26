John W. Gilbert, also known in the community as “Big John”/”Bobcat John”/”The Tomato Guy”, 86, of Lee’s Summit died September 20, 2024. He was born on June 23, 1938, to John Wilson and Nadine Strodman Gilbert in Unity Village, MO. He grew up in Unity Village because his father was Head Gardner. He spoke often about the fresh milk dropped off at their door every morning and helping pick fruits and vegetables – where he may have been known to eat almost as much as he picked.

John attended Lee’s Summit High School, graduating in 1956. He went on to play basketball on a scholarship for Moberly Community College and later transferred to Texas. He later joined the Army.

John was very resourceful. He worked for the Elm Tree Farm located at the corner of old 50 Hwy and Chipman road. He also worked on the survey crew preparing to build the Western Electric/AT&T Plant currently the Summit Technology Center is located. He was the General Manager of a NAPA store while Worlds of Fun was being built.

In the mid-1970’s, his parents wanted to retire from running the Gilbert’s Package store and managing the retail building where the Liquor store was located. One of the improvements he made to the liquor store was ensuring that the beer is as cold as American’s like to drink it.

John loved fishing, jazz, gardening, basketball, and was fascinated with the Little League Championships. He was known in the community for his tomatoes and sharpening chainsaws. He was also known as a man who helped others.

John is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Lockett, and son, Craig (Jeanette) Gilbert. Grandchildren include Triston and Trinity Gilbert.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Nadine Strodman Gilbert, and brother Jerry Lee Gilbert.

Memorial Donations can be made to the Lee’s Summit Historical Society.