The Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce is excited to once again host Oktoberfest in downtown Lee’s Summit this fall. Transport yourself to the heart of Munich, Germany with all the excitement of this wundervoll festival Friday, Sept. 27 from 3-10 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and carnival-only Sunday, Sept. 29 from noon to 4 p.m.

This year’s Oktoberfest, presented by First Mate Heating & Cooling, features authentic German food prepared by Chef Aristo’s Curbside Catering and Eatery, dancing, a carnival, live music on three stages, a petting zoo and pony rides.

We’ll start Saturday’s festivities with our annual Wagon Parade (sponsored by Dyer Oil Graphics) at 10 a.m. through the heart of downtown Lee’s Summit. Bring some chairs and some bags to hold your candy and enjoy this unique fairy-tale themed parade.

New this year is our Fashion Face-off presented by TM Fieldhouse. Come dressed in your best lederhosen and dirndl to show off at the Lederhosen Lounge and you just might be awarded Best of the Fest. TM Fieldhouse is also presenting our annual Stein Hoisting Competition. Men and women alike compete to hold a one-liter stein at arm’s length without spilling for as long as they can manage in this grueling competition 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Community Stage. One male and one female will be crowned. Sign up to test your strength at lsoktoberfest.com.

The festival also features a premier arts and crafts fair with more than 100 local and regional artists displaying unique handmade crafts, collectibles and original works of art (presented by U-Haul Storage of Lee’s Summit).

Craft beer enthusiasts will feel at home inside the Biergarten sponsored by Pina Wine & Spirits. Featuring locally brewed craft beer from Diametric Brewing Co., The Goat Brewing Co., Grains & Taps and Fringe Beerworks, this tent is the perfect spot to enjoy a beer while taking in live music and performances by The Schuhplattler Verein Blautaler Dancers — an authentic German dance experience — on the Biergarten stage. Biergarten entertainment is made possible thanks to Brillient Corporation and Local Craft Beer is available thanks to our sponsor Kelly Construction Group.

Craft beer from Diametric Brewing Co. will also be available for purchase at all tents throughout the festival this year. If cocktails are more your speed, we’ve got you covered. Three different specialty craft cocktails from Bronson’s will be served at the Biergarten and Main Stage Tavern (sponsored by Quick Clean Car Wash). Bronson’s is a Kansas City-based bottled punch company serving up drinks mixed with fresh fruit juices and natural ingredients. Select wines will also be served throughout the festival.

Families will love strolling down Kids Street. This section of the festival, presented by Earth First Waste Solutions, is set apart from the rest with fun activities for kids. Whether it be face painting, corn hole or caricatures, the entire family is bound to find something to keep them smiling. Kids can also explore the carnival, sponsored by Luther Mazda of Lee’s Summit, for never-ending rides and entertainment.

Oktoberfest would not be complete without the excitement in the Lederhosen Lounge – sponsored by Missouri Central Credit Union. The first 100 to purchase beer there while wearing their lederhosen or dirndl will receive a custom Oktoberfest sticker for free.

German meals, including apple cider roasted pork, Bavarian roasted chicken and Sauerbraten-marinated beef, to name a few, are served near the Biergarten from 4–10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. Brats or Bavarian pretzels more your style? Head on over to our brat tents sponsored by Preferred Pediatrics and St. Luke’s Surgicenter or check out our Prost Pavilion sponsored by Lee’s Summit Honda and Lee’s Summit Subaru.

Two central stages of entertainment run ongoing throughout the festival: the Main Stage presented by Molle Auto Group the Community Stage. Don’t miss our headliners this year — the Jimmy Harris Band and The Crossroad Sound. Visit LSoktoberfest.com for complete entertainment schedules on both stages.

And lastly, don’t miss the Hometown Heroes section dedicated to honoring our service veterans. Sponsored by SERVPRO of Lee’s Summit, this section of the festival includes an interactive robot display. Plus, snap your photo inside a real service helicopter.

So welcome one and all to the season of sizzling bratwursts and sounds of oom-pah. Grab your lederhosen and dirndl and head to downtown Lee’s Summit Sept. 27-28, 2024. For more information, visit LSoktoberfest.com.