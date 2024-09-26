Richard Thair Bronson, 83, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, formerly of Lee’s Summit, was born November 20, 1940, in Ahsahka, Idaho, the son of Raymond Thair and Stella Beatrice (Bryant) Bronson. He departed this life Monday, September 23, 2024, at the St. Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit.

Richard was a 1958 Richland, Washington High School graduate. He served in the United States Army from August 1963 to July 1966.

On November 19, 1966, he was united in marriage to Sandra Mae Karo in Independence, Missouri. To this union three children, Valya, Rondall, and John were born.

Richard was employed by the United States Postal Service for over thirty years retiring in 1992. He then worked for over twenty years at Wal-Mart in Blue Springs. He was a member of the Echo Church in Pleasant Hill. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed coaching little league baseball when his children were younger. He also enjoyed collecting die-cast cars, stamp and coin collecting, gardening, and working on projects around his home.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Robert Bronson.

He is survived by his wife Sandy of Pleasant Hill; three children Valya (and Doug) Broyer of Castle Rock, Colorado, Rondall Thair “Ron” (and Lori) Bronson of Lee’s Summit, and John David Bronson of Pleasant Hill; ten grandchildren, Tori, Kyle, Ashtin, Jordan, Ryan, Kayla, Eleanor, Tymber, Alicea, and Serenity; three sisters, Patricia (and Larry) Pyle of Torrington, Wyoming, Carol Goodfellow of Higginsville, Missouri, and Nancy Willis of Warrensburg, Missouri; many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Pastor J.R. Brown of the Echo Church, Pleasant Hill will officiate. Interment will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pleasant Hill Lay Clergy and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.StanleyEdenburn.com.

Arrangements: Stanley-Edenburn Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080 (816) 540-5550.