By Fred Liggett

Lee’s Summit at LS West (Friday Night Lights Tour stop)

A good one here with the 3-1 Tigers visiting the 1-3 Titans on homecoming night. The top ten ranked Tigers enter off from a big win last week over Liberty North. The Titans have lost back to back games to Rockhurst and Liberty North. Many class 6 teams would go 0-2 against those two state football powers. The Tigers have enough speed on offense and defense to edge the Titans in this rivalry game.

Blue Springs at LS North (Pat’s Pick)

Lee’s Summit North’s homecoming game this year welcomes the local Blue Springs Wildcats. This matchup puts two of the best in the city, and the state, against each other. Blue Springs enters at 3-1 with some impressive wins over Lee’s Summit West, Ray-Pec, and Staley, though an outlier loss to Lee’s Summit looks weird on their ledger. But Lee’s Summit North has beaten everyone on their schedule handily. This will be a good one, but I think the Broncos (4-0) take a close one for the homecoming win.

St. Michael’s at KIPP Legacy (Game played Saturday at Center High School at 11 a.m.)

Both of these teams have lost to Pembroke Hill this season and are in need of another win. The visiting Guardians enter at 1-3 after their loss at Pem Hill last week. Host Kipp Legacy is at 3-1 and look forward to taking the field again at Center High School in South Kansas City. When this Saturday afternoon contest ends it’s the Guardians who return home with a victory this time.

Summit Christian at St. Joe Lafayette

Both teams enter at 2-2 but it’s the host Fighting Irish that sports an interesting theme so far this season. Every game they have played its either been by a shutout or they were victims of a shutout. This week it’s time for them to win again with a 0 on the board. The visiting Eagles have too much firepower for that to happen but the Irish will do well enough to score a home win when the clock strikes all zeros.

Staley at Blue Springs South

Not many teams are getting in the way of the Jaguars this season. The host Jags have lost only one game so far and that was by a point. The visiting Falcons enter at 1-3 with the Jaguars sporting a 3-1 mark and a state top ten ranking. By the end of this game the stats will show why as the Jags get another win this week.

Grain Valley at Raytown South

Can’t help but notice so far this season Ray South is following a loss then win pattern. Last week the Cardinals won so is their next loss on the horizon? The visiting Eagles coached by David Allie will make sure of it as the Cards fall at home this week.

Ruskin at Raytown

The Eagles won the first three games of the season and come to Raytown showing a surprising 3-1 record. The host Blue Jays are riding a two-game winning streak entering this one. Expect an entertaining contest here with the Blue Jays recording another one under the bright lights.

Ray-Pec at Liberty North

The Panthers travel up north to meet an angry group of Eagles who lost by a TD at Lee’s Summit last week. The winless Panthers will not be up to the task for an upset in this one as the Eagles rebound here and return to the win column.

KC Chiefs at LA Chargers (Celebrity forecaster – Rob Collins, Fox4 Sports)

This should be a get right game for the Chiefs with all of the Chargers injuries. I expect L.A. head coach Jim Harbuagh to feature a run-heavy, ball-control offense to keep the ball away from Patrick Mahomes. Given his history against the Chargers, I believe this is the week Travis Kelce gets into the end zone. Chiefs win 26-13.

