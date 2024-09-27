Marjorie Jean Winquist (Lewis), was born on September 16, 1941, in Brooklyn, New York, and passed away peacefully on September 20, 2024. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she leaves behind a legacy of love, laughs, and many adventures.

After earning her degree in Dental Hygiene she worked in the field for years before making a career change. She dedicated her talents as a school aide, where she made a positive impact on the lives of many children. Her commitment to community service matched her professional life as she volunteered with the AT&T Pioneers, where her contributions were invaluable to those she aided.

An active St. Anne’s church member, Marjorie was always involved in church activities, reflecting her strong faith and dedication to her community. She managed to balance her professional commitments and her involvement in her church with her passion for world travel, quilting, and piano, hobbies that brought her great joy throughout her life.

Marjorie is survived by her husband, Nelson Winquist; her son, William Winquist (Lori); and her daughter, Karin Travalent (Christopher). Marjorie is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Ashley Davis (Jeffrey), Andrew Winquist, Alyssa Seitter (Ross), Benjamin Travalent, and great-grandchildren Eloise and Emmett Davis, her sister Betty Golder (Fred) and is remembered by many more loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Dorothy Lewis; her brother, Richard Lewis; and her nephews, Scott Golder and George Thomas. Each of them held a special place in her heart, and their memories will continue to be honored by those she leaves behind.

Marjorie’s passion for life, her generous spirit, and her unwavering commitment to her family and community will be profoundly missed, but her legacy will undoubtedly endure in the hearts of all who knew her.

A memorial service for Marjorie is set for Saturday, October 5th at 10am at St. Anne’s Episcopal church in Lee’s Summit. St. Anne’s is located at 1815 NE Independence Ave, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Anne’s in Marjorie’s name to continue the community work she was very proud of.

