Rose Ann Bromley, 82, of Lee’s Summit, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, September 24 with her family by her side.

Rose Ann was born in Kansas City, MO, October 18, 1941, to John W. and Evelyn Mitchell and grew up in Independence, Missouri.

She attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri her first two years of school and then graduated from the University of Missouri. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority.

Rose Ann married Gary Lee Bromley on September 26, 1981, and they lived in Lees Summit, Missouri where they were active members of their community and small business owners.

Rose Ann is best remembered for her kindness. To be in her presence was a special experience as she freely gave away compliments and kindness to every person she met. It was always an ego boost to be around Rose Ann because she made every person feel loved and seen.

She loved being at home with her menagerie of pets and plants. Having been an only child, her family was her world. She constantly marveled at how lucky she was to inherit such a big, wonderful family when she married Gary. Many of the golden years of her life were spent hosting family at her house with her late husband, Gary. Nothing made her happier than to be surrounded by family, pets, and love.

Rose Ann was a deep lover of animals and nature. From the many pets that she nurtured throughout her life including notable family pets Jake, Sadie, Buster, Max, Sammy Sue, Dusty, Bella, and Baxter to all the flora and fauna that dwelled on their property.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

She is survived by her daughter Anna Poole, and children Dan Bromley (Chris), Dave Bromley (Ginger), Jennifer Nye, and Mike Bromley (Leah). Grandchildren Nick (Amanda), Katie, Matt (Mackenzie), Madison (Andrew), Courtney, Lauren, Coby, Reagan (Mickey), Gracie (Jake), Shepard. Great-grandchildren: Mckinnley, Delaney, David, Jameson, Maeve, Charlotte, Teddy, and Finn.

There will be a visitation at Woods Chapel United Methodist Church on Friday, October 4 at 10:00 am followed by a service at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to Lee’s Summit Social Services or Wayside Waifs.

Arrangments by Langsford Funeral Home.