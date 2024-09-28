September 28, 2024

There will be a Texas Hold’em Tournament and raffle to raise money for The Ronald McDonald House Charities and Jamie Taylor of the Lee’s Summit Police Department in his fight against cancer on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. at the F.O.P. Lodge #50 located at 914 NW Main Street in Lee’s Summit. Sign up starts at 2:30 p.m.

Buy in for the poker tournament is $30 for $2,000 in chips with a $5 extra buy in for $500 in chips, and a one-time $20 re-buy of $2,000 in chips.

First prize in the poker tournament is a Cabela’s pellet grill valued at $600. Other prizes up for grabs are $50 gift cards from Scissors & Scotch, Johnny’s Tavern, Red Door Woodfired Grill ($25×2), LongHorn Steakhouse ($25×2), Summit Grill/Pearl/Third Street Social/Bōru, Roots Seasonal Cuisine, and Sprout’s Farmers Market. Additional gift cards include: Lavish Nails $35, Mint Sushi $10 x10, Chili’s $10 x5, Great Clips free hair cut x2, Fringe Beerworks $25 and a shirt, Shake Shack free meal x2, Distinguished Gentleman Hair Solutions $37, Lee’s Summit Nutrition $5 off, The Great Greek $20, Lawn Chair from LSMC, 4 beautiful canvas prints, Garmin Approach S42 Golf Watch ($300 value)

Raffle tickets are $2 each or five tickets for $8, ten for $15, or 15 for $20. Tickets are available ahead of time and winners need not be present to win.

Poker tournament seats are limited, so be sure to sign up ahead of time to save your spot. Call or text Sandra Doogs at (816) 456-5632 to sign up or for more information.

Not to worry Chiefs fans. The game will be broadcasted during the tournament.