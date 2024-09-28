September 28, 2024

Missouri House Representative Jon Patterson and Jackson County Legislator Sean Smith are partnering with KC Regional Housing Alliance to host a Town Hall on Monday, Sept. 30 at the Gamber Center in Lee’s Summit.

Focusing on Housing Affordability and Property Tax Assessments, the local representatives wish not only to discuss the current issues that Missouri taxpayers face but also to present real goals that they can work toward within their roles.

Stacey Johnson-Cosby stresses that these issues within the housing industry effect everyone, not just homeowners and not just Jackson Countians. Working to raise awareness on municipal and state ordinances that negatively impact landlords, tenants and homeowners alike, she is excited to see local officials willing to admit there’s been mistakes.

Legislator Sean Smith has notably admitted that Jackson County needs to correct errors within the assessment processes and has interacted with taxpayers on the topic throughout the last year. He is excited to roll out a county Bill of Rights that offers legislative solutions and recognizes that homeowners have been adversely affected, a trickle down effect that eventually touches renters as well.

Missouri Representative Jon Patterson says that he is prepared for housing affordability to be one of his top issues going into the next state legislative session. We invite you to join us on Monday evening to talk about what citizens can expect going forward, and not just discuss the problems they are facing.

Patterson and Smith are ready to speak directly with their constituents on offering real answers.