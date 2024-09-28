September 28, 2024

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

There has been a lot of talk so far this season about the Kansas City Chiefs and their goal of a three-peat. Before the chance to win three straight Super Bowls the Chiefs will work to earn their ninth straight AFC West Division title. That work will begin this week when the Chiefs visit division rival LA Chargers.

It’s week four of the 2024 season and it’s the Chiefs first game within the division. This meeting between the Chiefs and Chargers in LA finds both teams have started the new season off pretty well. The Chiefs enter at 3-0, the Chargers at 2-1. While the Chiefs have scored some narrow wins to remain perfect on the season the Chargers enjoyed a 2-0 start before falling to Pittsburgh last week. This long standing rivalry, that got started back in 1960 when both teams were in the AFL, continues to garner attention throughout the NFL.

Nearly 90% of the US will be able to see the Chiefs and Chargers do battle on a Sunday afternoon thanks to CBS who will broadcast the game from SoFi Stadium with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. The Chiefs will be seeking their sixth straight win over the Chargers.

Injuries will impact who shows up for this rivalry game. Chargers may be without QB Justin Herbert who suffered a high ankle sprain in last week’s loss to the Steelers. First round pic OT Joe Alt, DE Joey Bosa and will definitely be without All-Pro DB Derwin James due to a one game suspension. While the Chargers were talking all about who may not play on Sunday the Chiefs went to work on Wednesday and reported 100% player participation.

The Chiefs in fact added to their roster when practice began on Wednesday bringing up RB Kareem Hunt off from the practice squad to the active roster. Hunt is a former Chief and returns to his old position some and years after leaving the team The Chiefs are playing a first year head coach early in the season and a team that is beat up which means it all adds up to another road victory for the Super Bowl Champions. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.