In loving memory of Zed David Landers of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, who departed this world on September 26, 2024 at the age of 84. Zed David leaves behind a legacy remembered by family and friends. Family and friends are welcome to send flowers or leave their condolences on this memorial page and share them with the family.

As we bid farewell to this luminous soul, let their loved ones carry forward the torch of their memory, illuminating the path ahead with the warmth of their love and the brilliance of their spirit. Though Zed David may journey beyond the horizon of our sight, their essence remains woven into the very fabric of our being — a guiding light in the darkness, a beacon of hope in the night.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5th 2024 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery (7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64133). A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5th 2024 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the same location. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 5th 2024 from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens (7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64133).