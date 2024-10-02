By Fred Liggett

Van Horn at St. Michael’s (Game played at LS North)

The Guardians enter this homecoming game at 2-3 while the Falcons come to town at 4-1. St. Michael’s has played a tough schedule with losses against St. Pius X and at Topeka Hayden. This is a big crossroads conference contest and for Van Horn their first taste of conference play. A happy group of Guardians will gather on the field after this one thanks to a homecoming victory.

Lee’s Summit at Park Hill South (Pat’s Pick)

This week, the 4-1 Lee’s Summit Tigers travel to take on the Park Hill South Panthers. These teams are trending in opposite directions, as the Tigers are setting themselves up to be contenders this year. The Panthers…not so much. They are 1-4 and coming off of four straight blowout losses. Those trends can’t be ignored; Lee’s Summit wins in a laugher.

LS North at Blue Springs South

A Class 6 heavyweight matchup here where the 5-0 Broncos visit the 4-1 Jaguars. The host Jags have already beaten one Lee’s Summit team on this field and now try to defeat another one. Fans in the stands will want to keep an eye on all the action as one never knows when the next game highlight will occur. When the clock strikes zero it’s the Broncos leaving the field a winner.

LS West at Ray-Pec

The Titans (1-4) are coming off from a disappointing loss on homecoming night last week. This week it’s a road trip to winless Ray-Pec. The Titans get well in this one as they take care of business against a longtime rival.

University Academy at Summit Christian (Homecoming)

It’s homecoming at the home of the Eagles and plan for a good game thanks to a pair of 3-2 teams meeting on the field. The high-flying Eagles have scored over 70 and over 50 points in a pair of wins already this season. Eagles may not reach those numbers this week but they will reach the victory column.

Raytown at Truman

The Blue Jays are now 3-2 thanks to a 30 point win last week. The host Patriots are reeling from losing the annual Wagon Wheel game against Chrisman last week. Don’t be surprised if Raytown wins again by 30 this week.

Raytown South at Excelsior Springs

The Cardinals love heading north this season having visited Liberty and Winnetonka earlier. Ray South will enjoy this journey a little more as they return home with a road victory and a .500 mark of 3-3.

Rockhurst at Blue Springs

The Wildcats come home after suffering a loss at LS North. The task that awaits them is the top-ranked Hawklets and a familiar face in their head coach Kelly Donahue. Expect Blue Springs to hang around for a while but in the end come up short to Rockhurst.

New Orleans Saints at KC Chiefs (Celebrity Forecaster – Len Jennings, KMBC-TV9 Sports)

QB Derek Carr is a good fit with the Saints and the team is off to a good start. But we will see the same Carr this Monday Night who has gone 3-14 against the Chiefs in his career. Chiefs win another nail biter, 20-17.

