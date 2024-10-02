The City of Lee’s Summit, in partnership with the Community Blood Center, will host a blood drive on Monday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the City’s Maintenance Facility located at 1971 SE Hamblen Road. Those who donate will be entered to win two Chiefs tickets.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. A single blood donation can save up to three lives. The Community Blood Center provides more than 90% of the blood used by hospitals in the Greater Kansas City area, eastern Kansas, and western Missouri, saving lives throughout the community.

Donors can register at savealifenow.org/group using the group code KCJN. There are certain requirements to donate blood. Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good overall health. Donors can be 16 years old with written consent from a parent or legal guardian. Drinking plenty of fluids and eating a good meal before donating blood is also important.

Appointments are strongly recommended. Walk-ins will only be accepted as capacity allows.