By Linda Mason

Volunteer at Gardens at Unity Village

While simmering apple butter over an open fire at The Gardens at Unity Village, we are reminded of the rich history rooted in Unity’s orchards and the Apple Barn, which played a key role in early agricultural efforts many decades ago.

The three-story white barn, standing strong through the years, symbolizes the community’s deep connection to the land and evokes memories of a proud farming heritage. Today, the barn remains central to our work, providing year-round support for our volunteers. From starting seeds in the “Grow Room” while snow blankets the dormant gardens, to planting in spring, and culminating in our vibrant May-to-October produce market, the barn continues to be a vital hub for sustaining our mission.

We invite the community to join us on Saturday, Oct. 5, for our final Produce Market of the 2024 season. Enjoy complimentary hayrides through the gardens and witness the time-honored tradition of making apple butter over an open fire! Our market will be overflowing with fresh, seasonal produce, including juicy tomatoes, sweet bi-color corn, a variety of squash and potatoes, crisp lunchbox peppers, and fall greens like rainbow chard and arugula. And of course, don’t miss the homemade apple butter—perfect to take home and savor the taste of fall!