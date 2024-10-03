2/4/1936 – 9/19/2024

Phyllis Day Combest, age 88, peacefully went to be with her Lord on Thursday, September 19, 2024, while surrounded by her loved ones at her home in Lee’s Summit, MO. She was born Phyllis Elaine Day on February 4, 1936 in Maryville, MO, the only daughter of Orville and Opal (Barker) Day. She grew up in Sidney, IA, where she was baptized as a Christian April 1, 1945. She graduated in 1958 with her Education degree from Central Missouri State, now University of Central Missouri, where she was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority.

Phyllis taught first grade or kindergarten for over 38 years in the KC School District, all at Manchester School. She loved her students and treated them as if her own. She was a faithful, active member of Woods Chapel United Methodist Church and she loved working on the landscape committee. She is survived by James Allison, her long-time companion, several cousins, and a host of friends.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at the Woods Chapel United Methodist, 4725 NE Lakewood Way, Lee’s Summit, MO 64064, on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, visitation at 9 a.m., service at 10 a.m., with interment thereafter. Donations may be made to the Landscape Fund of the Church or to Hillcrest Transitional Housing.