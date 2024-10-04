Jerry Robert Roller, Sr. was born January 14, 1934 in Moline, Illinois and departed this life on September 27, 2024 at Jefferson Health Care Center in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

He was the son of John William and Roberta Adeline (Best) Roller.

John spent his younger years in Lee’s Summit, Missouri and was a graduate of Lee’s Summit High School. After graduation he proudly served his country in the United States Army. While stationed in Chicago, Jerry was introduced to Carol Wilma Somgye, and on December 6, 1958, they were united in marriage. After their marriage they continued to live in the Chicago area until 1968 when they moved to Lee’s Summit to make their home.

After returning to Lee’s Summit, Jerry went to work full time and also attended MU where he obtained his degree. After obtaining his degree, he took a position with Burns and McDonald as a drafting engineer. Jerry worked for Burns and McDonald for over 25 years. Jerry then went to work for Walmart in Lee’s Summit as a greeter.

Jerry was always proud of his involvement with the Lee’s Summit Youth Baseball Association which he ran for several years and, managed some of the teams as well.

In addition to being an avid baseball fan, Jerry enjoyed putting together model ships and airplanes.

Jerry was proceeded in death by his wife, Carol Wilam (Somgye) Roller and his parents, John and Roberta Roller.

He is survived by sons, Jerry Robert Roller, Jr. and wife Julie Ann, and Jon Robert Roller all of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; daughter, CheriLu Wilma Roller of Missouri; grandchildren, Jerry Roller, III of Raytown, Missouri, Ashley Marie Roller, Amber Nicole Bartshe and husband Aaron all of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Tiffany Duggar of Kansas City, Missouri, and Cassie Ann Sherman; great-grandchildren, Talia Bartshe and Emilia Bartshe.

The family of Jerry Robert Roller, Sr. will host a Memorial Service with Full Military Honors at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2024 at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 1200 SW Blue Pkwy., Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64063 with Pastor Hans Koschmann officiating.

Arrangements by Wallace Funeral Homes, 422 N Lake St, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080.