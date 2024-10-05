October 5, 2024

The Rotary Club of Lee’s Summit is thrilled to announce the successful completion of a major international initiative that will bring essential medical equipment and supplies to 23 healthcare facilities in and around Lusaka, Zambia. This project, spearheaded by the club’s International Grants Committee, has been made possible through a partnership with the Nkwazi Rotary Club in Lusaka and the support of Rotary Districts and organizations around the globe.

The project, chaired by Rotarian Randy Weeda from the Lee’s Summit Club and John Kanenungo from the Nkwazi Club, was launched to address the critical need for medical supplies in Lusaka’s hospitals and clinics. With the support of Rotarian Marc Horner and the dedicated team at Project C.U.R.E. in Kansas City, the dream of delivering life-saving supplies has become a reality.

Thanks to the generosity of 11 Rotary districts, which collectively pledged $164,000, and a matching contribution of $131,000 from the Rotary World Fund, the project raised a total of $295,000. This funding has allowed for the delivery of much-needed equipment, including EKG machines, obstetrics and pediatric supplies, and even everyday essentials like exam room tables. The equipment will be shipped via cargo containers through Project C.U.R.E. and will directly benefit the healthcare professionals serving the Lusaka community.

One particularly heartwarming aspect of the project involves the main hospital in Lusaka, which has been washing its laundry by hand since 2017. As part of the grant, $20,000 has been allocated to purchase a commercial washer and dryer locally, which will significantly improve operations at the hospital.

Rotarian Marc Horner of the Kwai Rotary Club played a key role in securing support for the initiative, rallying 10 Rotary districts to contribute, with the Rotary International Global Fund providing an additional 80% match for their donations. Marc’s leadership and dedication have been instrumental in the project’s success.

“Seeing this project come to fruition is an incredible achievement for all involved,” said Rotarian Randy Weeda. “The kindness and generosity of our fellow Rotarians, along with the unwavering support of Project C.U.R.E., have made it possible to support Lusaka’s healthcare system in ways that will have a lasting impact.”

As the first shipment makes its way to Zambia, the Rotary Club of Lee’s Summit, along with its partners, is already looking ahead to future projects. The completion of this initiative stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and the spirit of Rotary, which continues to change lives across the world.

For more information on the Rotary Club of Lee’s Summit or to get involved in future projects, visit https://lsrotary.com/ or contact leessummitrotarypr@gmail.com.

About Rotary Club of Lee’s Summit:

The Rotary Club of Lee’s Summit is dedicated to creating positive, lasting change in communities both locally and globally. Through service initiatives, fundraising, and community partnerships, the club seeks to embody the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”

About Project C.U.R.E.:

Project C.U.R.E. is the largest provider of donated medical supplies and equipment to developing countries worldwide. Headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, and with distribution centers across the U.S., it delivers critical medical relief to under-resourced healthcare systems.