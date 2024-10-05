October 5, 2024

Gather your family and join the Lee’s Summit Symphony for the first concert of the 2024–25 season on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at The Pavilion at John Knox located at 520 NW Murray Road in Lee’s Summit.

Doors open at 5:30 for season ticket holders, table sponsors and their guests. Doors open at 6 p.m. for all other ticket holders. There will be a cash bar.

This concert is an amazing kick off to the season with four commissioned pieces making their world debut. These pieces pay homage to The Pavilion at John Knox Village during spooky season, the Lee’s Summit Symphony’s home performance space. You’ll hear all four pieces composed by A.J. Harbison from the Kansas City Symphony, Kevin Hartnett a Los Angeles composer and LSHS graduate, Karl Hayes the Lee’s Summit Symphony’s principal oboist, and Kirt Mosier our esteemed music director. The title of “The Haunted Pavilion” is the only prompt composers were given. Come hear each composer’s take on The Haunted Pavilion

Our younger audience members will also enjoy a couple of other pieces they may recognize from movies and games. Music from the movie “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” plus “Suite from Video Games Live.” This is a symphonic setting of some of the most popular gaming music out today.

Featuring music from Halo, Civilization IV, Bounty Hunter and Kingdom Hearts.

Get your tickets today and join in for this spooky, but not scary concert. You may purchase tickets online at lssymphony.org/tickets or at either Lee’s Summit Hy-Vee or at Price Chopper at Raintree Lake and Lakewood or at the door prior to the concert as tickets allow. This concert is suitable for all ages.