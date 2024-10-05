October 5, 2024

By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

Just like many of their fans the Kansas City Chiefs hope to avoid getting caught looking ahead to vacation while at work this week. The undefeated Chiefs at 4-0 hope to head into the team’s bye week with a perfect 5-0 mark. Before that happens the Chiefs must take care of business on a Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.

The Chiefs have injury concerns heading into this primetime matchup with no AFC playoff implications nor a division rivalry to be concerned with. The seldom seen Saints arrive in KC at 2-2 and bringing a few familiar faces to Chiefs kingdom. Saints are led by QB David Carr who had the same role with the Raiders for a number of years. Carr has the talented WR Alvin Kamara to make a fun offensive combination.

Heading to KC is a number of former Chiefs that now call New Orleans home. Playing in the NFC South Division now is LB Willie Gay, Jr., DB Tyran Mathieu and DT Khalen Saunders. Due to an injury Gay may not see action under the bright lights this week. Chiefs have been a pretty healthy group so far this season but now have injury woes to work through. WR Rashee Rice is out for this game and is believed to be missing a number of games before returning this season. Having a second week in a row without Isiah Pacheco at RB means an increased role for Carson Steele or Kareem Hunt.

The Chiefs have already beaten one NFC South Division team in prime time this year, that was Atlanta on a Sunday night. Ready to capture the moments of this game is the Monday Night on air crew of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. The Chiefs lead the series with the Saints 7-5 and since head coach Andy Reid has arrived the Chiefs are 2-0 vs the Saints. The last regular season meeting was a close one with the Chiefs taking a 32-29 victory.

The Saints lost to Atlanta last week by just two points while the Chiefs beat Atlanta by just five points an indication of how close this one could be. The Saints have piled up the points in their two wins this season scoring 47 and 44 points respectively. Don’t think the Chiefs defense will allow those kind of numbers on their home field. In fact the Chiefs defense will keep the Saints numbers low enough to lead the team to a fifth straight win to start the 2024 season. That’s What I REID Into It for this week.