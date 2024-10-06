The Lee’s Summit Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week (FPW) campaign, “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you! TM” The campaign educates everyone about the importance of working smoke alarms in the home.

According to NFPA, smoke alarms reduce the risk of dying in a home fire by more than half (54 percent). Meanwhile, roughly three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department encourages all residents to support the 2024 FPW theme, “Smoke alarms actively: Make them work for you!” “Working smoke alarms are the first line of defense in a home fire and can provide the live savings seconds needed to get out safely,” said Fire Chief Mike Snider. “This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign is a great way to remind everyone about these messages and to act on them.”

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department offers these essential smoke alarm safety tips and guidelines:

Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area (like a hallway), and on each level (including the basement) of the home.

Make sure smoke alarms meet the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Test smoke alarms at least once a month by pushing the test button.

Replace the batteries at least once a year. Don’t wait for the beep.

Replace all smoke alarms when they are ten years old.

In addition to having working smoke alarms, ensure you have a fire escape plan.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit www.fpw.org, lsfire.net, or go to Lee’s Summit Fire Department’s Facebook page.