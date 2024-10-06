During a gathering of the National Association of Hispanic County Official’s call, Legislator Abarca heard of the devastating impact from NAHCO member, Susan Rodrieguez-McDowell, from Mecklenburg County, North Carolina and the absence of available bottled water. As the son and grandson of a Union Teamster truck drivers, Abarca tapped into his connection with the Teamsters Local 41 union for help. Within 24 hours, the Missouri-Kansas-Nebraska-Conference of Teamsters had gathered a driver and at least one tractor trailer to load available water and then the coordinated efforts began.

“This is the ‘show me state’, home of the soon to be 3-time champion Kansas City, MO Chiefs and future division champion Kansas City, MO Royals. As Champions, we MUST contribute more than we have been blessed with and I am thankful to have the relationships established through NACo, NAHCO and the community to collaborate in this way.” ~ Legislator Abarca.

In response to the call to action in North Carolina, Jackson County Legislator Manuel Abarca IV is leading a collaborative relief effort to support families impacted by the storm. In addition to coordinated bulk water contributions trucked over by the Teamsters, Abarca has partnered with the Kansas City, MO Fire Department and Local International Association Firefighters Local Union 42 and Harvesters Community Food Network to gather community donations at three. The National Association of Counties affinity group, National Association of Hispanic County Officials (NAHCO) has launched a GoFundMe page to support an online gathering of contributions for those who want to support this effort but may not be able to drop off cases of water. All proceeds will be directed to North Carolina and other Helene impacted Counties and has an initial fundraising goal of $20,000.

“Water has destroyed, and water will bring life. I am so grateful that we could leverage our relationships creatively to take action in this devastating situation. So grateful for NAHCO, the Teamsters, and all those who contributed to this effort! Thank you!!” ~ Mecklenburg County, North Carolina Commissioner and NAHCO member, Susan Rodriguez-McDowell.

“NAHCO brings together members from across the nation, supporting one another to better the communities we serve. Together our members were able to provide aide and help one another in a time of need. We are grateful to NACo and our members have such strong and impactful connections for moments like these.” ~ Sarah Benatar Coconino County Treasurer, and NAHCO President.

As for the water bottle drive, Firefighters will collect unopened cases of water from October 7th-14th at specific locations across Kansas City ONLY. Locations are as such:

• KCFD Station 14, 8300 N. Brighton Ave., Kansas City, MO 64119

• KCFD Station 35, 3200 Emanuel Cleaver Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64130

• KCFD Station 36, 9903 Holmes Rd., Kansas City, MO 64131

In addition to the partnerships that have been established within the last 72 hours, Legislator Abarca has called for Missouri Governor Parson to dispatch state resources and support, as he did to the Mexican border, to aide in the recovery efforts of our neighbors along the coast. In addition, Abarca has reached out to the Biden/Harris Administration who has coordinated with FEMA to allow for a convoy of trucks to enter the disaster area to deliver these materials in collaboration with Mecklenburg Commissioner Rodriguez-McDowell. Abarca has finally announced a call to action to local corporate partners to help find additional water or recovery supplies, and trucks/drivers to join the convoy from the Midwest to the deliver more supplies to the devastated area. As a County, it is the Legislators hope that a resolution would be considered Monday to aide in the support of these devastated counties with a financial commitment to Harvesters to support the coordination of ready supplies. Once trucks are full, they will depart.

Together, these partnerships demonstrate the power of community-driven support during times of crisis, highlighting the generosity and responsiveness of Kansas City’s local organizations.

As recovery efforts continue, Legislator Abarca is actively coordinating with local businesses and organizations to deliver these vital supplies to affected families swiftly.

For more information on how to contribute to the relief efforts or to get involved, please contact the Office of legislator Manuel Abarca IV at MBravo@jacksongov.org or at 816-462-7369.