Kelli Elayne Roller was born on September 18, 1979 to Jim and Kathy Roller, and joined her brothers, Scott and Andy. She passed away on September 27, 2024 at Research Medical Center surrounded by family and friends.

Kelli graduated from Raytown South High School in 1999, and completed CNA training in 2001. She welcomed daughter, Molly Elayne, in 2001 and son, Aiden Mathew, in 2006. On August 16, 2024 Kelli became a grandmother to the light of her life, Hudson James. She worked briefly at a nursing home, cared privately for her grandmother, and then worked for many years at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church Daycare Center, until it closed in 2020. More recently, she worked at Purpose For Life Daycare.

Kelli loved swimming, fishing, playing games and cards, spending time with her friends, caring for small children at her job, but especially spending time with her children and baby grandson. She loved the color purple, dolphins, and was an avid Kansas City Chief’s fan. She was a sweet soul and was loved and will be missed by many.

Kelli was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jim and Phyllis Ledbetter and Jim and Artie Roller, and her partner, Jeff Cernech. She leaves behind her parents, Jim and Kathy Roller; brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Chris Roller, niece, Amelia Roller, and nephew, Nathan Roller: brother, Andy Roller; children, Molly Roller and Aiden Cernech, and grandson, Hudson Roller. Kelli was blessed to have a loving extended family and also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation for Kelli will be held at Lee’s Summit Christian Church, 800 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri at 10:00 a.m. on October 19, 2024. A memorial service will follow at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The American Diabetes Association or a charity of your choosing.

Arrangements by Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery.