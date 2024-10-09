Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. expressed deep concern following the release of a comprehensive report from Good Jobs First entitled Hidden Costs No More: Six Years of Tax Abatement Disclosures, which reveals that Jackson County is the hardest-hit county in Missouri by far when it comes to revenue losses due to tax abatements. This troubling report highlights how these abatements disproportionately affect public institutions such as schools, libraries, fire districts and the county itself — entities that have no say in the process but bear the brunt of the financial impact.

According to the report, Jackson County lost over $72 million in tax revenue due to these abatements between 2017 and 2022, far surpassing the losses in other Missouri counties, including St. Louis County, the largest in the state, which lost significantly less.

Kansas City, Missouri ranks among the top cities in the nation for revenue lost through tax abatements. However, while cities like Kansas City voluntarily choose to forgo tax revenue in an effort to attract development, this is not the case for public schools, libraries and fire districts, which are forced to bear these financial losses even if they don’t support the abatement.

“Jackson County’s schools and essential services are being starved of resources in exchange for tax abatements that overwhelmingly benefit private developers,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. “While cities may voluntarily give up tax revenue, other essential public institutions are not afforded that choice, and they are the ones left picking up the tab.”

The report from Good Jobs First reveals that tax abatements across the country have cost public services $93 billion over the past six years. Of particular concern are public schools, where losses have surged by 42%, creating significant financial strain on school districts, including those in Jackson County.

Union Hill Project: A Local Example of a Broken System

A prime example of the broken system is the Union Hill TIF project, which has been in place since 1997 and has consistently fallen short of its promises. The project, originally scheduled to be completed in 2009, has seen multiple delays, with the latest amendment proposing a new completion date in 2026. Despite promises of infrastructure improvements, only a fraction of the planned upgrades have been completed, while the costs have ballooned, draining millions from public services, including schools and libraries.

This project is up for an amendment vote today, October 9 at 10:00 a.m. before the Kansas City TIF Commission.

“The Union Hill project has taken more money than expected from public institutions, while delivering fewer public improvements than promised,” White said. “It’s time we hold these developers accountable and ensure that any future amendments put the public interest first.”

The Kansas-Missouri Border War Reignited

The Good Jobs First report also highlights the broader context of tax abatement misuse, referencing the ongoing economic “border war” between Missouri and Kansas. While a 2019 truce between the states was supposed to end the practice of using tax incentives to lure businesses across state lines, recent actions by Kansas, including the use of STAR bonds, have reignited tensions. The state’s push to attract sports franchises and businesses with new tax incentives has further undermined the agreement.

In light of these findings, Jackson County officials are calling for greater oversight and reform of tax abatement practices, ensuring that schools and public services are not left behind in the pursuit of private development.

“We must protect the services that matter most to our residents,” White said. “Jackson County’s future depends on balanced and transparent economic development that serves everyone—not just private interests.”