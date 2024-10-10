Alexander Clark Davis, born on November 28, 1999, in Kansas City, Missouri, left this world far too soon on October 8, 2024, in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. He touched many lives, bringing joy and love to those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Alex’s journey started at St. Luke’s Plaza, where he was born at 25 weeks, weighing 1 pound, 1 ounce, spending the first four months of his life there. He became blind but never knew that as a disability. At home, the Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired began providing services and followed with preschool through kindergarten. Alex began his LSR7 school career at Highland Park, continuing to Campbell Middle School and graduating from LS North in 2020. Alex always loved school which was due to all the people who were part of his life: teachers (regular ed, special ed, P.E. teachers and MUSIC teachers) paras, therapists, nurses, bus drivers, building staff and more. They challenged him to work hard and work to his potential.

Nannies, Babysitters, College Interns, violin teacher, harp teacher, case workers, EITAS and Easter Seals had a huge impact on his life. Alex was fortunate to have great classmates who were supportive and showed a genuine interest in him. Friends, family and neighbors were vital to this journey. His mother, Barb Davis, was his rock and together they created a bond full of love and joy. Alex’s charm and ability to negotiate, or maybe it’s his ability to manipulate, served him well. His passion and love of the harp, piano and guitar were leading him to a music career.

After a brief, sudden illness, Alex passed away at St. Luke’s East after donating his organs to give others life.

As we gather to honor and celebrate the life of Alexander Clark Davis, we are reminded of the profound impact he had on our hearts. His legacy will live on through the music he played, the smiles he brought and the laughter he shared. Friends and family are invited to partake in two special services on Saturday, October 12, 2024: funeral service and burial at Longview Funeral Home in Kansas City at 10 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at The Gamber Center in Lee’s Summit at 11 a.m. till 1 p.m.

Though his time was brief, Alexander’s spirit and the love he shared will forever echo in our memories. In honoring him, let us carry forward his legacy of laughter, music and compassion.

Special appreciation goes to: St. Luke’s Plaza, St. Luke’s East, CCVI, LSR7 teachers and staff as well as many others who were part of his journey!