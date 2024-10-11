By Fred Liggett

sports.lstribune08@gmail.com

Ray-Pec at Lee’s Summit (Friday Night Lights tour stop)

It’s homecoming at the home of the Tigers who enter at 5-1. It’s been a tough season for the Panthers who come in at 0-6. The Tigers possess a high scoring attack and will display that again under the bright lights this week with an easy win here.

Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North (Pat’s Pick)

This week the top-ranked Lee’s Summit North Broncos travel to recent perennial power Liberty North. The Broncos are undefeated and coming off of one of their closest games of the season. Liberty North sports only one loss, a low-scoring slugfest with their crosstown rival Liberty early in the season. Since then, though, the Eagles have been putting up points like crazy and are trending in the right direction. This could be a game-of-the-year type game, and I think the Broncos pull off a high-scoring and close shootout win.

Staley at LS West

The 2-4 Titans come home after beating Ray-Pec last week and look for back-to-back wins for the first time this season. The visiting Falcons are 1-5 something Staley isn’t used to. The Titans are playing better as the season nears the end as the hosts will send the Falcons home with another loss.

St. Michael’s at University Academy (Game at noon on Saturday)

A week ago the Guardians enjoyed their homecoming game thanks to a 10-point win over conference foe Van Horn. This week it’s another conference game but this time on the road at the home of the 4-2 Gryphons. St. Michael’s is 3-3 and has played a tougher schedule to this point than UA. Thanks to an efficient offense SMA will score another win this week.

Summit Christian at Van Horn

This week’s coin flip game will be a crossroads conference game between two 4-2 teams. The Eagles won last week’s homecoming game with a last-second field goal. The host Falcons fell in Lee’s Summit to St. Michael’s by 10. Both teams can score and proven to move the ball that turn into long scoring drives. Another narrow victory will be the result here for the visiting Eagles.

Park Hill South at Blue Springs

The Blue Springs Wildcats are a week away from playing their rival from the south side of town. Coming off from a huge upset over Rockhurst last week the 4-2 Wildcats are playing well at this time. On this Friday night Blue Springs will play well enough to record another home win this time over the visiting Panthers.

Blue Springs South at Liberty

The Jaguars hit the road after coming up short at home last week to highly ranked LS North. The Jags, ranked number seven in this week have shown to be a dangerous group to play this season. Meanwhile the host Blue Jays are ranked number 10 in Class 6 so expect a good one here. When it’s over the Jags will be feeling better thanks to a return to the victory column.

Kearney at Raytown South

The Cardinals return home this week looking to get above the .500 mark but will entertain the Kearney Bulldogs a top ten ranked team in Class 4. The Cards will enjoy playing in front of their fans but will not enjoy the outcome a loss to the undefeated Bulldogs.

Raytown at Fort Osage

Look out for the Raytown Blue Jays after putting 50+ points on the board the last two weeks of the season. The 4-2 Blue Jays look to keep those numbers high with a road trip to Fort Osage who are 3-3. The crowd here will see an entertaining game with the Indians coming away with a close victory.

