The City of Lee’s Summit is seeking volunteers to participate in a Stream Team Cleanup on October 12. Volunteers will help remove litter and debris from a tributary of Prairie Lee Lake from 10 a.m. – noon at Upper Banner Park, located at 520 NE Noeleen Lane.

“Protecting our natural resources is a priority and this is a small way to invest in the community,” Environmentalist Specialist Kara Starlin said. “Stream Team Cleanup events offer an opportunity to improve the beauty of local streams, water quality and flood prevention, ultimately influencing the health of downstream waterways.”

The Stream Team is a volunteer program coordinated by the Public Works Department. Participants will collect litter and debris from specific sections of local streams. Student and Scout community service hours are available. Trash bags and gloves will be provided, and prizes will be awarded for the most unique items collected. Volunteers must register and sign a waiver before the event.

For more information, contact Public Works at publicworks@cityofls.net or 816-969-1800.