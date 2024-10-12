Photo by Nate Chaiprathum

October 12, 2024

By Fred Liggett

Kansas City hockey fans have been treated to National Hockey League pre-season games the last couple of years with the St. Louis Blues coming to town to show off their skills. This pre-season Kansas City hockey fans were treated to American Hockey League action and the bonus of seeing several former Mavericks players on the ice. In place of a single exhibition game fans were treated to a pair of weekend games pitting the Coachella Valley Firebirds against the Milwaukee Admirals.

The Firebirds are entering their third year of affiliation with the Seattle Kraken and the KC Mavericks. The Firebirds came up short on the ice falling twice to the Admirals 5-2 on Friday night and 2-1 on Saturday. Over 2,000 fans were happy to see familiar faces out on the ice at this first AHL game in Kansas City. There are eight former Mavericks dotting the Firebirds roster, four forwards, three defensemen and one goalie. Jack LaFontaine was in goal for the Firebirds in Friday’s game vs the Admirals. Ryan Jones, Marcus Crawford and Jake McLaughlin are former Mavs defensemen. Hoping to make the Firebirds roster as forwards are Nolan Sullivan, Cade Borchardt, Tucker Robertson and Max Andreev.

Being a Firebird can help a player reach their NHL goal as in just two seasons a total of 34 players have played in Coachella and moved on to the NHL. Being a part of the KC Mavericks Western Conference championship team a year ago, Max Andreev, now wears #77 for the Firebirds. Andreev on the weekend, “It’s amazing, saw some fans I knew.” Andreev adds, “Not a lot of AHL teams do this. Just happy to be back.” Andreev admitted he “stayed in Kansas City” over the summer and worked out.

New to the Firebirds is head coach Derek Laxdal who left KC “impressed.” For Laxdal he was happy to “see the facilities, the rink and the city.” Laxdal comments that, “KC is a great set up for us.” Having the Mavericks be successful is good for everyone as Laxdal states, “You have to have depth to win in the NHL, good to grow the game of hockey here.” For area hockey fans the weekend gave them a chance to see the level of play in the AHL and at the same time see former Mavericks play one more time inside Cable Dahmer Arena.