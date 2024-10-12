October 12, 2024

By Megan Brown

Navy Office of Community Outreach

Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Gall, a native of Lee’s Summit serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Naval Network Warfare Command (NAVNETWARCOM).

Gall graduated from Lee’s Summit High School in 1989. Additionally, Gall earned an associate degree in liberal arts from Longview College in 1995, a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 1998 and a bachelor’s degree from DeVry University- Kansas City in 2002.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Lee’s Summit.

“Growing up, I learned to adapt to changes, hardships, challenges and adversity to keep going,” said Gall. “The Navy is always changing. We go to different places and different commanding officers may have different ways of thinking so it is important that we learn how to adapt.”

Gall joined the Navy 33 years ago. Today, Gall serves as an information systems technician.

“I originally enlisted in 1991 at the start of Desert Storm,” said Gall. “Two of my high school friends joined the military right out of high school and were doing well. I was trying to find my way in life and get out on my own. When the Gulf War began, I saw that as an opportunity to grow. I completed my initial obligation after two years, then suddenly found myself in the Navy Reserves where I served for 14 years before returning to active duty in 2007. I started a new career in the information technology field to gain work experience following my graduation from DeVry University.”

NAVNETWARCOM’s mission is to execute tactical-level command and control to direct, operate, maintain and secure Navy communications and network systems within the Department of Defense Information Networks-Navy environment.

Navy information warfare (IW) plays a role in every Navy mission, every day, around the globe. NAVIFOR’s mission is to ensure the more than 60,000 IW sailors and civilians in the fleet – experts in cyberspace, communications, intelligence, meteorology, oceanography, cryptology, electronic warfare and space – are trained, equipped, certified and ready to meet the Navy’s warfighting missions.

“Information Warfare extends from seabed to space, and is critical to our Navy’s success in competition, crisis and conflict,” said Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, the Navy’s IBoss and commander of NAVIFOR. “The more than 60,000 IW professionals across the globe are our asymmetric advantage – their expertise, professionalism, imagination and creativity are key to our Navy overcoming any adversary at pace and at scale.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Gall serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Gall has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I am proud of gaining professional skills in information technology and cybersecurity that I can transfer to the civilian sector following my military career,” said Gall. “I know those skills will be valuable after I retire next year. I am also proud of being the only person to earn their Enlisted Information Warfare qualification while serving aboard USS Mason. The opportunity came up to do the program and I was able to get all the training from another ship and I was the only one who followed through with it.”

Gall can take pride in serving America through military service.

“I am proud to have been a part of the Navy for more than 30 years,” said Gall. “I’ve been able to provide for my family and develop professional skills.”

Gall is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I’d like to thank my wife, Susan, for being there for me while I was deployed, away from home and enduring all the challenges of military life,” added Gall. “I would also like to thank retired Lt. Cmdr. Brian Howell, who inspired me to join the Navy. I want to thank my parents, Gary and Karen, and my brother, David, for their support as well. Lastly, I want to thank my kids, Jackie and Jessie, for their love and support throughout my naval career.”