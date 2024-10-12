SCA Homecoming Candidates included (l-r) Kaitlyn Rose, Max Reiger, Ben Winters, Arin Nieto, Marcus Verbrugge, Lila Painter, Christian Bartow, Haley Sutton, Bajj Walker and Savi McConnell

October 12, 2024

Summit Christian Academy (SCA) seniors Arin Nieto and Ben Winters were named the 2024 SCA Homecoming King and Queen at halftime of the Eagles’ Homecoming football game vs. University Academy (UA) Gryphons on Friday, October 4.

SCA seniors Arin Nieto and Ben Winters

The SCA Eagles football team defeated the UA Gryphons in the final seconds with a field goal. The final score was 24 to 21.

Candidates on the SCA Homecoming Court included seniors Kaitlyn Rose, Max Reiger, Ben Winters, Arin Nieto, Marcus Verbrugge, Lila Painter, Christian Bartow, Haley Sutton, Bajj Walker and Savi McConnell.