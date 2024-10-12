Medical Billing graduates, pictured with instructor Jaklynn Hunt, receive their certifications during a ceremony at the UCM Lee’s Summit campus

October 12, 2024

The University of Central Missouri (UCM) celebrated adult learners who successfully completed workforce training at a graduation ceremony hosted Monday, Sept. 23 at UCM’s Missouri Innovation Campus in Lee’s Summit. The 36 graduates earned industry-recognized certificates through programs designed to prepare them for careers in high-demand fields.

The recent graduates included 17 from the Sterile Processing Technician program, four from the Clinical Medical Assistant program, six from the Medical Billing Professional with Remote Worker program and nine from the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program. Five of the CNA graduates completed the program through a course offered in cooperation with PREP-KC, a metro-area organization that brings education, high-school students and industry professionals together to build paths to meaningful careers.

“Graduation is a highlight for the students, their families and all of us at UCM who have watched these students work so hard to achieve their education goals that will advance their careers,” said Clarinda Dir, UCM manager for Workforce and Professional Education. “This is just the beginning for them as they write their career story.”

Thanks to collaborations with community funding partners, qualifying students are eligible for scholarships for these courses as well as several other UCM workforce programs.

These four programs and a number of others serve area students through UCM’s Center for Workforce and Professional Education, located at the Lee’s Summit campus. Most courses can be completed in approximately two to three months, depending on how many classes are offered each week.

UCM offers its industry-recognized training programs at the Lee’s Summit campus and online. The university’s classes are tailored for busy students, with in-person courses offered on weekdays, evenings and weekends.



To learn more about UCM’s workforce training programs, visit this webpage. Interested adult learners are also invited to discuss their career goals via a one-on-one chat with a UCM workforce expert by registering here.