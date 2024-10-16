By Assistant Chief Jim Eden

Lee’s Summit Fire Department

On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 9:44 a.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 200 Block of Pine Tree Drive in the City of Greenwood. A passer-by reported seeing smoke and heard a small explosion. The homeowner was not home and called 911 after seeing the fire on the home security camera.

Upon arrival, smoke and fire were visible from the back of the story and a half, single-family home. The homeowner reported three dogs in the house.

Crews attacked the fire on the back of the house and made entry to fight the fire that had spread into the house and attic. A search of the residence confirmed the house was unoccupied. Firefighters found the dogs safe and removed them from the house. The fire was under control by 10:02 a.m.

The fire is believed to have originated on the back deck and spread to a nearby propane cooking appliance and the house, causing extensive damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.