LS West at LS North (Friday Night lights Tour Stop)

A good one here with the visiting Titans coming in off back to back wins including last week’s 48 point effort. The Titans season high in points shows how improved they are since week one. The Titans enter this rivalry game at 3-4 and the host Broncos are at 7-0. The Broncos have enjoyed wins so far this season over teams from Kansas and Arkansas. This time they take the field and will beat a team much closer to them…say five miles away as LS North remains undefeated scoring another victory.

Lee’s Summit at Staley (Pat’s Pick)

Lee’s Summit heads north this week to take on Staley. These two teams couldn’t be trending in any more different directions. Staley is struggling at 1-6, though they do score a fair amount. The Tigers are 6-1 and are fine-tuning for a postseason run. However, they won’t need to fine-tune much to win by double digits this weekend. Lee’s Summit by a bunch.

Hogan Prep at St. Michael’s (Game played at LS West)

The Guardians return to playing under the bright lights on a Friday night when they host the Rams this week. St. Micheal’s has rolled off three wins in a row and now stand at 4-3. The 3-3 Rams have had some success this season but lack consistency in their play. Expect the Guardians to enjoy being back home in LS and recording another win this week.

Pembroke Hill at Summit Christian

The Pembroke Hill Raiders come to Lee’s Summit holding a 7-0 mark as they have taken care of every Crossroads Conference opponent so far this season. The Eagles come home after a disappointing loss at Van Horn last week. The Eagles at 4-3 will try to get back on track in conference play but that will be hard to do against the potent Raiders. Eagles fall this week at home to a team headed for a lengthy playoff run.

Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

A pair of 5-2 teams meet on this night for bragging rights and much more. Both the Wildcats and Jaguars have enjoyed success this season and being ranked in the top ten in the state. The visiting Wildcats are coming in off from a pair of impressive wins and the host Jags have been putting up points on the scoreboard with relative ease. This one will be an entertaining one down to the last play when the Jaguars lay claim to a well-earned victory.

Lincoln Prep at Raytown South

The Cardinals come home at 3-4 and host to Lincoln Prep who come in at 2-5. The Tigers put on a good show last week in scoring a shut out win…but this week it’s the Cardinals who come home and get well thanks to adding another victory to their win total this season.

William Chrisman at Raytown

The Raytown Blue Jays return home and look to get well against a hungry Bears team. The visiting Bears are 1-6 and the host Blue Jays enter at 4-3. Expect coach Anthony Morgan to have these Blue Jays ready to play and to fly high. This one may not be a close one as the Blue Jays add another win to their record on this night.

Auburn at Mizzou (Homecoming Game, Sat. 11am)

This is the 113th homecoming in Mizzou’s history and as anyone from the Show-Me State will tell you homecoming weekends are very important to the Tigers. In this SEC Battle of the Tigers it’s Mizzou who can light up the scoreboard the best. Auburn visits mid-Missouri sporting a 2-4 mark while Mizzou stands at 5-1. Expect some big plays on offense to make the difference as the Mizzou Tigers treat their fans to a homecoming victory.

KC Chiefs at San Francisco

The Chiefs have won four in a row over the 49ers, during this streak the wins have come in two Super Bowls and two regular season games. The last Chiefs team to lose to the Niners is the 2014 team that was led by QB Alex Smith. The Niners may be at home this week but are struggling with injuries at 3-3. The Chiefs are 5-0 and well rested thanks to a bye week. More of the same here as Chiefs defeat the Niners again 27-17.

